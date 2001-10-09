CBS sitcoms nose out MNF rout

CBS sitcoms vied with another blowout on ABC's Monday Night Football for prime time ratings dominance.

Everybody Loves Raymond topped the charts, as usual, for the night's top draw with 21.4 million viewers and a 7.8 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen national numbers. Becker followed with 17.3 million viewers and a 5.5/13. That tandem easily outdid NBC's Dateline, with 11.6 million viewers and a 4.2/10, and swamped Fox's Love Cruise, which sank to a 3.0/7 with only 5.4 million takers.

The latest in a series of MNF mismatches this season saw the St. Louis Rams dump the Detroit Lions 35-0, drawing 16.4 million viewers with an 11.1/18.

So CBS narrowly won the night in total viewers with a 15.2 million average to ABC's 15 million.

Meanwhile, NBC's rookie Crossing Jordan edged CBS's Family Law in the late prime legal drama donnybrook, with 13.3 million viewers and a 4.6/12 to the CBS show's 11.7 million viewers and 3.8/10 rating.

Early in the evening, CBS's King of Queens (14.9 million viewers; 5.6/15) and Yes, Dear (14.1 million viewers; 5.6/14) trumped ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? with 10.9 million viewers and NBC's Weakest Link with 8.7 million viewers and a 3.2/8.

- Richard Tedesco