CBS sitcoms battle baseball, football
CBS's juggernaut Monday sitcom lineup held its own against playoff baseball and pro football.
Everybody Loves Raymond was top scorer, as usual, with 20.5 million viewers and a 7.5 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Becker followed with 17 million viewers and a 5.7/13.
King of Queens (15 million viewers; 5.4/15) and Yes, Dear (14.6 million viewers; 5.5/14) topped NBC's Weakest Link again, as it drew 11.5 million viewers and a 4.5/12.
The New York Yankees-Seattle Mariners game drew a 9.7/14 in Nielsen overnight numbers, while the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles drew a 10.8/17.
NBC's rookie legal drama Crossing Jordan drew 12.1 million viewers and a 4.7/12 to outlast CBS's Family Law with 11.1 million viewers and a 3.7/9. - Richard Tedesco
