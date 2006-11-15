CBS Signs Affiliation Agreement for Louisiana Station

CBS announced Wednesday that the network has entered a long-term affiliation agreement with Media General Broadcast Divisions KALB-DT located in Alexandria, Louisiana that begins in January 2007.

Under the agreement KALB--which is the station with the highest viewership in the area--will send two signals from it's digital transmitter. One will digital transmitter will send out two signals. One will continue to air NBC programming and other shows while the other will carry CBS programming and introduce new programs to the area.

John Cottingham, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Stations, Media General Broadcast Division, said, "This is our first CBS-NBC dual affiliation and we look forward to maximizing the new sales and marketing opportunities presented by this powerful combination.”