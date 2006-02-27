CBS Shows Graced With Two Nominations
The Christian Film & Television Commission has anounced the nominees for its Grace awards for "inspiring acting," with stars of CBS TV movies getting two of the four nods.
And the TV nominees are: Jon Voight and Cary Ewes, elder and younger Karol Wojtyla, respectively, for CBS' Pope John Paul II; Deanne Bray for Pax TV's (renamed i) Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye; Stephen Collins for The WB's Seventh Heaven; and Bruce Greenwood for CBS' Saving Milly, about journalist Morton Kondracke, his wife Milly, and their struggles with her Parkinson's disease.
Nominated for the $50,000 John Templeton Foundation Epiphany prize for TV were a Seventh Heaven Christmas episode; Pope John Paul II; and a Hallmark Channel documentary, Beyond Narnia: C.S. Lewis. The award goes to "on TV show that resulted in a great increase in man's love or understanding of God."
The commission will waste no time saying Grace--the ceremony is three days away. The awards will be given out at the The Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala March 2 in Hollywood. The commmission will also unveil its Annual Report to the Entertainment Industry on sex and violence in film and video.
