CBS Showrunner Lenkov Departs After Investigation

Peter Lenkov, showrunner on CBS reboots Magnum P.I. and MacGyver, has been dismissed following accusations that he created a toxic work environment at the shows. His overall deal with CBS Television Studios has been terminated a year before it was to conclude.

Lenkov was also showrunner on Hawaii Five-0, which concluded earlier this year.

Eric Guggenheim was named showrunner on Magnum and Monica Macer got the title on MacGyver. Both are executive producers on the shows.

An investigation followed the accusations against Lenkov.

CBS TV Studios said it remained committed to safe and respectful production environments.

In a statement that ran in various media outlets, Lenkov apologized. “I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better,” he said.

Lenkov’s credits also include former CBS dramas Salvation and CSI: NY.