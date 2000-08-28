cbs should clean up its act, tristani says

FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani, the commission's self-appointed "decency cop," last week told CBS Television President Les Moonves to shape up the network's programming. Bugging her now is a particular graphic that ran below footage of Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush saying "snipers wanted" on The Late, Late Show With Craig Kilborn.

"Two concerns dominate the calls I have received: the misuse of the public's airwaves to suggest that violence solves problems, and the implicit endorsement of vigilante action against those with different opinions," Tristani wrote.