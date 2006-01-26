CBS Shopping Parks Division

CBS said Thursday it would shed its Paramount Parks division as it sculpts the new company it is creating after separating from mothership Viacom at the beginning of this month.



It plans to have a deal done by the second half of 2006.

CBS says it has had numerous tire-kickers for the division, which operates five parks: Paramount Canada's Wonderland (Toronto, Ontario); Paramount's Carowinds (Charlotte, N.C.); Paramount's Great America (Santa Clara, Calif.); Paramount's Kings Dominion (Richmond, Va.); and Paramount's Kings Island (Cincinnati, Ohio).

And speaking of mothership, also part of the division is the Star Trek "experience" at the Las Vegas Hilton, familiar to many a NATPE attendee.

The division also manages the CBS Television City at the MGM Grand, which hosts an ongoing research operation--in conjuction with Nielsen. The sale is not expected to affect the research that will continue to be conducted out of that facility, according to CBS.