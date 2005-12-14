CBS Sheds Infinity Name

Infinity didn't last quite that long.

As Viacom prepares to split into two companies, the CBS Corporation side plans to rename its radio arm, which will become more like an "audio" arm given the new ways to deliver that content.

Infinity Broadcasting, which operates 179 radio stations, will be rebranded as CBS Radio. The group will use the slogan “Broadcast....HD...Streaming....On-Demand.”

Infinity is losing another big name early next year when shock jock Howard Stern, who will broadcast his final show for Infinity Dec. 16, bolts for satellite radio.



The group’s name change takes it back to its roots. In 1928, CBS formed CBS Radio by purchasing 16 radio stations and forming one of the first radio networks.

CBS inherited the Infinity name when it bought the broadcasting and billboard company from Mel Karmazin, who eventually became president of Viacom before exiting the company and moving over to Howard Stern's new digs, Sirius Satellite Radio, in October 2004.