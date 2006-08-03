CBS' Shark Gets Glug Plug

Move over Discovery, CBS is putting a new twist on Shark week.

The network, which has been using Aquacell to generate buzz by putting show promos on its water coolers, will try some targeted liquid marketing.

CBS will put promos for new legal drama, Shark, on water coolers installed in law offices (actually on the bottle band and cup holder for the "billboard" coolers).

According to Aquacell, the two-month "coolertising" promotion will extend to law firms in L.A., New York and the Mid-Atlantic region. The coolers are being installed now and will be in place in hundreds of offices by mid-August, said a company spokeswoman.

CBS has already plugged comedies Out of Practice, Courting Alex, and The New Adventures of Old Christine on the coolers, but this is its first drama and first targeted campaign.

Shark is a new drama starring James Woods as a flamboyant former L.A. defense lawyer who joins the L.A. DA's office. It debuts in late Sept. 21 at 10 p.m.