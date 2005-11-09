CBS Shares News With AOL

CBS Digital Media will make its online news available to AOL.

The multi-year agreement will put broadband video and text from CBSNews.com, as well as some CBS News video, on the online AOL News Channel. The deal includes a link on AOL back to the CBS Web site. CBS is working on building out its own broadband news network.

AOL already gets news from ABC and CNN, with AOL spokeswoman Dori Salcido suggesting the addition of CBS was "rounding out" its service. AOL says its news service reaches more than 21 million people monthly.

"Joining forces with AOL confirms CBSNews.com's commitment to provide high-quality, free broadband video to the online audience," said Betsy Lake Morgan, Senior VP, CBS Digital Media and general manager, CBSNews.com.

The CBS content will be driven by breaking and "quirky" news, said Salcido.

