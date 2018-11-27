CBS Shares Mid-Season Premieres

CBS has shared its mid-season premiere schedule, which sees Big Brother: Celebrity Edition starting season two Monday, Jan. 21. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. The season wraps Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Following the Super Bowl Feb. 3, competition series The World’s Best premieres. James Corden hosts and Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill are judges. “The first-of-its-kind global talent competition features award-winning acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. They not only have to impress the aforementioned American judges, but will also need to break through the ‘wall of the world,’ featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment,” said CBS. The show moves to Wednesdays Feb. 6.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Survivor returns for its 38th season. Jeff Probst once again hosts. The season wraps May 15.

Competition series Million Dollar Mile starts Wednesday, March 27. Tim Tebow hosts.

The Amazing Race returns Wednesday, May 22 for its 31st season. Phil Keoghan hosts.