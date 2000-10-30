CBS SETTLES SEX SUIT

CBS has agreed to pay $8 million to settle a sex-discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and 200 female technicians at several of its television stations-including WCBS-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles and WBBM-TV Chicago.

The suit, filed in 1996, alleged workplace discrimination in promotions, assignments and compensation, and a hostile work environment. CBS did not admit guilt.