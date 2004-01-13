CBS Sets Survivor: All Stars Lineup

Richard Hatch will face off against Rupert Boneham and 16 other former survivors in CBS’s long-awaited Survivor: All-Stars, debuting Feb. 1 after the network’s coverage of Super Bowl XXXVIII.

The 18 contestants will be divided into three teams-Chapera, Saboga and Mogo Mogo-and marooned off the coast of Panama, where they will be pitted against each other for 39 days.

The last remaining contestant will be named "Ultimate Sole Survivor."

Besides Hatch and Boneham, the survivors are Amber Brkich, Tom Buchanan, Alicia Calaway, Rob Cesternino, Sue Hawk, Rob Mariano, Rudy Boesch, Jenna Lewis, Jerri Manthey, Tina Wesson, Ethan Zohn, Colby Donaldson, Shii Ann Huang, Jenna Morasca, Lex van den Berghe and Kathy Vavrick-O’Brien.