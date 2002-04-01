CBS sets Honeymooners special

CBS will air The Honeymooners 50th Anniversary Celebration, a new

entertainment special featuring rare and never-before-seen clips of the classic

1950s and 1960s comedy series.

The special will be broadcast Monday, May 6, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. An

interview with Honeymooners star Art Carney will be included.

Separately, the network said an encore presentation of November's highly

rated The Carol Burnett Show: Show Stoppers will be broadcast April

20.