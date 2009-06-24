CBS Sets Fall Primetime Premieres

CBS’ fall launch of new and returning shows looks a lot like its programming lineup: Safe. The network will premiere nearly all of its new shows during premiere week September 21-27.

The only shows not launching during premiere week are the 19th installment of Survivor, dubbed Survivor: Samoa Thursday, September 17 and the new medical drama Three Rivers, which will debut Sunday October 4.

The full CBS premiere schedule is below.

Thursday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR: SAMOA (19th Installment Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 21

8:00-8:30 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (5th Season Premiere, OAD 9/19/05)

8:30-9:00 PM ACCIDENTALLY ON PURPOSE (Series Debut)

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (7th Season Premiere, OAD 9/22/03)

9:30-10:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (3rd Season Premiere, OAD 9/24/07)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: MIAMI (8th Season Premiere, OAD 9/23/02)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (7th Season Premiere, OAD 9/12/03)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE (Series Debut)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEW ADVENTURES OF OLD CHRISTINE

(5th Season Premiere, OAD 3/13/06)

8:30-9:00 PM GARY UNMARRIED (2nd Season Premiere, OAD 9/14/08)

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (5th Season Premiere, OAD 9/22/05)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: NY (6th Season Premiere, OAD 9/22/04)

Thursday, Sept. 24

9:00-10:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (10th Season Premiere, OAD 10/6/00)

10:00-11:00 PM THE MENTALIST (2nd Season Premiere, OAD 9/23/08)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM GHOST WHISPERER (5th Season Premiere, OAD 9/23/05)

9:00-10:00 PM MEDIUM (Network Debut, OAD 1/23/05)

10:00-11:00 PM NUMB3RS (6th Season Premiere, OAD 1/21/05)

Saturday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (42nd Season Premiere)

8:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (15th Edition Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM COLD CASE (7th Season Premiere, OAD 9/23/03)

Sunday, Oct. 4

9:00-10:00 PM THREE RIVERS (Series Debut)