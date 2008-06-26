CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates
By B&C Staff
CBS announced the schedule for the premieres of its fall 2008-09 schedule.
The network said the premieres of its Thursday- and Friday-night dramas were scheduled outside of premiere week in order to accommodate the scheduled presidential debate Sept. 26 and a vice presidential debate Oct. 2.
CBS’ premiere schedule follows:
• Thursday, Sept. 18:
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Survivor (17th installment)
• Monday, Sept. 22:
8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (second season)
8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: How I Met Your Mother (fourth season)
9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Two and a Half Men (sixth season)
9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Worst Week (series debut)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: CSI: Miami (seventh season)
• Tuesday, Sept. 23:
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: NCIS (sixth season)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: The Mentalist (series debut)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Without a Trace (seventh season)
• Wednesday, Sept. 24:
8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: The New Adventures of Old Christine (fourth season)
8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.: Project Gary (series debut)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Criminal Minds (fourth season)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: CSI: NY (fifth season)
• Saturday, Sept. 27:
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: 48 Hours Mystery (season premiere)
• Sunday, Sept. 28:
7 p.m.-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes (41st season)
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (13th edition)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: Cold Case (sixth season)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: The Unit (fourth season)
• Friday, Oct. 3:
8 p.m.-9 p.m.: Ghost Whisperer (fourth season)
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: The Ex List (series premiere)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Numb3rs (fifth season)
• Thursday, Oct. 9:
9 p.m.-10 p.m.: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (ninth season)
10 p.m.-11 p.m.: Eleventh Hour (series debut)
