CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates

The 50th season of 60 Minutes starts up Sunday, Sept. 24, kicking off CBS’ fall premiere dates. A day later, new comedy Young Sheldon debuts, leading out of The Big Bang Theory, the show it was spun off from. New comedy Me, Myself & I also debuts Monday, Sept. 25.

New drama Seal Team has its debut Wednesday, Sept. 27, leading out of the 35th season premiere of Survivor.

Another new drama, Wisdom of the Crowd, debuts Sunday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m.

First-year comedy 9JKL debuts Monday, Oct. 2, after Big Bang Theory.

Jumping ahead a month, new drama S.W.A.T. has its series premiere at 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. It follows a block of comedies that includes The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom and Life in Pieces.

With Glenn Geller stepping down as CBS entertainment president, Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP of CBS primetime, has moved into the position. Thom Sherman, executive VP at The CW, has been named CBS senior executive VP of programming.

