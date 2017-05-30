CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller Departing

Related: Kahl Named CBS Entertainment President



Glenn Geller, CBS entertainment president, is leaving the network. Geller stepped into that role in September 2015, succeeding Nina Tassler.



CBS said Geller “advised” the network that he is stepping down. The two parties are in discussion over a production deal with CBS Television Studios.



Geller joined CBS in 2001 as director and VP of current programming. He had been executive VP of current programming for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios before moving up to the entertainment president’s post.



Geller went out on medical leave in March following a mild heart attack and was due back on the job in late May. He did not represent CBS during upfront week, as Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. chairman/president/CEO, and Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP, primetime, presented the fall schedule and new shows.



Kahl has been named CBS entertainment president, while Thom Sherman, executive VP at The CW, was named CBS senior executive VP of programming.