Upfronts 2017: CBS Reveals Schedule, Will Preview ‘Young Sheldon’ Sept. 25

CBS revealed its fall schedule hours before its upfront presentation Wednesday. With network entertainment president Glenn Geller out on medical leave, Leslie Moonves, CBS chairman and CEO, and Kelly Kahl, CBS senior executive VP of primetime, shared the schedule and fielded press questions.

When Thursday Night Football is on the schedule, Mondays will offer The Big Bang Theory and new comedy 9JKL, which starts Oct. 2 and “has a Raymond feel to it,” said Kahl. CBS will also air a one-time Young Sheldon preview Sept. 25. Kahl compared the Big Bang Theory spinoff to Wonder Years.

At 9 is Kevin Can Wait, then new comedy Me, Myself & I and Scorpion.

After Thursday Night Football ends, Mondays feature Kevin Can Wait kicking off prime, then 9JKL, Me, Myself & I and Superior Donuts, then Scorpion.

Tuesdays have NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.

On Wednesdays, it’s Survivor, new drama Seal Team and Criminal Minds.

On Thursdays, football starts off Sept. 28. After football, starting Nov. 2, it’s The Big Bang Theory, then Young Sheldon, Mom, Life in Pieces and new drama S.W.A.T.

Fridays, it’s MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

On Saturdays, Crimetime Saturday holds down the 8-10 slot, then 48 Hours.

Sunday, it’s 60 Minutes in its 50th year, followed by new drama Wisdom of the Crowd, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.

Mid-season shows include Code Black, Elementary and Man With a Plan.

Moonves took a poke at NBC while sharing his enthusiasm for CBS’ schedule. “We are, forgive me, Warren Littlefield, Must See TV,” he said.

Moonves was asked about CBS’ interest in American Idol before it ended up at ABC. The cost of the show, he said, means a network “needs a 35 share to break even.”

That CBS would not own the show was a factor too.

“The economics made absolutely no sense for us,” Moonves added.

Moonves pointed out that, for the first time, less than 50% of the network’s revenue comes from advertising, with most of it coming from CBS-owned shows airing on other platforms. “The back end is worth more than the front end,” said Moonves.