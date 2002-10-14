CBS sets date for new Early Show

CBS confirmed Monday that it would relaunch The Early Show with four new anchors and a new format starting Monday, Oct. 28.

The new anchors are Harry Smith, who anchored a previous incarnation of the

program from 1987 through 1996; Hannah Storm, who just wrapped up a 10-year stint with

NBC Sports; Julie Chen, previously the news reader on The Early Show; and

Rene Syler, who had been a news anchor on KTVT(TV), the CBS-owned station in

Dallas.

The show will continue to be a mix of the top news of the day, interviews and

features, with inserts for local news and weather.

"First and foremost, the new Early Show is a news program," CBS

News president Andrew Heyward said.

"But our anchors will also give viewers a more spontaneous broadcast with

four distinct personalities adding their own interests to the mix. The result

will be a lively, unconventional and engaging program."

Time will tell if the viewers agree.

Smith will continue his work for A&E

Network hosting its signiture series, Biography. The cable channel said

Monday that it has signed Smith to a new two-year deal. He's been the host since

1999. Smith's Biography duties shouldn't conflict with his Early Show

gig; he typically shoots several episodes of Biography at a time.