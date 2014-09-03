CBS Sets Date for Hollywood Film Awards

The Hollywood Film Awards, being broadcast on television for the first time this year, will air on CBS Nov. 14, the network announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the East Coast with red carpet coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by the two-hour ceremony, then post-show coverage beginning at 10 p.m. The broadcasts will be tape-delayed on the West Coast. Post-show coverage will be hosted by Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell of CBS This Morning.

CBS announced in June that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with dick clark productions to broadcast the Hollywood Film Awards. The show was founded in 1997 by Carlos de Abreu.