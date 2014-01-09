Hollywood Film Awards to Air on CBS

CBS will air the Hollywood Film Awards beginning this year through a multi-year broadcast agreement with the show's producer dick clark productions.

This marks the first time that the event, which is traditionally seen as the official launch of the Hollywood awards season, will be shown to a television audience.

The event was founded in 1997 by Carlos de Abreu.

“The Hollywood Film Awards is a star-filled, fun night full of surprises, and the first stop out of the gate kicking off the film awards season,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “Until now, the event was limited to only industry insiders. We're proud to team up with dick clark productions and Carlos to develop this into an event for television and showcase it to millions of viewers across the country.”