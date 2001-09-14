CBS sets Big Brother return

CBS will bring Big Brother 2 back on the air on Tuesday, Sept. 18 for a special two-hour edition.

The network had originally said the reality show would return on Sept. 15, but opted to air a repeat of Touched By An Angel at 9 p.m. instead.

CBS has also scheduled the premiere of The Education of Max Bickford for Sept. 23 at 8 p.m - Joe Schlosser