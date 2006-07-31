CBS Set for Sept. 11 Anniversary Coverage

Katie Couric will anchor her first primetime special on CBS Sept. 6 as part of the network's coverage of the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.



Couric, the new anchor of The CBS Evening News, will host Five Years Later: How Safe Are We? at 10 p.m. on Sept. 6. It will feature reports from CBS News correspondents Lara Logan, Byron Pitts, David Martin and Jim Stewart.



On the same day, the CBS Early Show and Evening News will begin 9/11-related coverage. On Sept. 11, Couric will anchor Evening News from the World Trade Center site in New York City and feature stories by investigative correspondent Armen Keteyian, Pitts and Logan, who will be stationed in Afghanistan. In addition, The Early Show's Harry Smith will anchor that day from Ground Zero and reporter Tracy Smith will interview survivors and update rebuilding efforts. The newscast will include memorial ceremonies.



On its Website, CBSNews.com, the network will stream all of its Sept. 11 coverage and provide a special section.