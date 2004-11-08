CBS Serves Up Store Plug

CBS has cooked up a cross-promotion to help boost word of mouth on The Early Show.

The network has teamed with kitchen store Williams-Sonoma, which does not advertise on television, on a week-long sponsored cooking segment in the show.

What Williams Sonoma gets. For six days (including a post-Thanksgiving "what to do with leftovers segment) beginning Monday, Nov. 15, each "The Perfect Thanksgiving" segment will air from the Williams-Sonoma store in New York.

What CBS gets. The show will be plugged in Williams-Sonoma catalogs, which have a yearly mailing of 55 million. In addition, there will be signage on the front door of 250 stores, postcards at checkout counters with information about the segments, and all employees will wear buttons plugging the series.