CBS Sends Clubhouse to Showers

The World Series may have generated phenomenal ratings for Fox, but CBS' baseball drama, The Clubhouse, about a New York baseball team, has proved a disappointment.

After moving the struggling show from Tuesday to Saturday, the network has pulled it from the schedule altogether.

Instead, CBS will air repeats of Dallas Reunion, The Amazing Race and Cold Case over the next three Saturdays.

Network officials couldn't immediately be reached to discuss what might end up in the 8 p.m. Saturday slot after the end of this month's sweeps battle.