CBS Sells Out Commercial Inventory for Super Bowl

CBS has crossed the goal line and sold out all if its Super Bowl commercials, a network spokesman confirmed Sunday.

With more than 100 million expected to tune in, Super Bowl commercials generate a lot of attention and the highest prices on television.

SQAD, which tracks how much its roster of large advertisers spend on commercials, said that as of Jan. 30, one of this year’s Super Bowl 30-second spots was purchased for as much as $5.526 million.

According to Kantar Media, in-game commercials during the 2018 Super Bowl generated $408 million for NBC. The average spot sold for $5.2 million.

With another $74 million being paid to advertise during pre- and post-game programming, Super Sunday was worth $482 million last year.

It is unclear at this point how big CBS’s total for Sunday’s NFL championship game will be.

CBS was able to sell spots to a mix of both evergreen Super Bowl advertisers as well as a number of newcomers.

Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Doritos, Avocados from Mexico and WeatherTech are among the advertisers returning to the big game.

Viewers can expect to see lots of commercials from beer makers, soft drink brands, movie studios and tech companies.

According to iSpot.TV, among the companies that are rolling out fresh creative for the big game are Microsoft, Amazon, Ram Trucks, Jeep, Mercedes Benz and Bumble.

Advertisers have also spent $3.2 million to promote that they have commercials that will appear in the Super Bowl, according to iSpot.TV.