CBS Sees Web as Ally to Increase TV Viewership

CBS Views Web As Ally to Increasing TV Viewership (Chicago Tribune)

It seems generally accepted that the future of broadcast television is only partly in broadcasting. The message, however, hasn't gotten to everyone. Not yet, at least.

A recent survey CBS conducted found that only 56 percent of viewers interviewed knew network TV programs were available on the Internet.

Of those who knew about online streaming, 46 percent had streamed at least one program. But, more encouraging, among those who didn't know they could watch shows on the Web, 62 percent indicated they would watch at least one of the 33 available programs online in the future.