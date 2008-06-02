CBS Sees Some Ratings Punch

CBS pointed to some postive signs from the Saturday debut of its new fight card.

According to the network, its new mixed-martial-arts show, CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights, boosted the network's time period performance in some key demos by high double- and triple-digits and in the adults 18-49 demo by about one-third over programming in the 8 p.m.-11 p.m. time period over that same period the year before.

The show averaged a 1.7/7 in adults 18-34, up 111%, and a 2.6/10 in men 18-34, up a whopping 271%. It was also up 86% in men 25-54 and 127% in men 18-49.

The show came in third in the 18-49 demo on the night with a 1.5/5 behind NBC and Fox, which were tied at a 1.6/6.

But there are more caveats to those numbers than ways to disable your opponent in an MMA bout. CBS pointed out that 5% of the country pre-empted the show to air the Children's Miracle Network Telethon. The network added that its highest-rated bout of the night came at 11:30 p.m., after the primetime block being rated in the Nielsen Media Research overnight affiliate ratings. Those numbers won't be in utnil Tuesday.

But on the other side, there was also the caveat about live programming, which included NBC's coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals, which was up against the punchers and wrasslers.

The overnight affiliate ratings are time-period ratings, where the games air earlier and other programming is in primetime. That difference will likely become more of a factor in, say, the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics National Basketball Association Finals matchup than a Detroit Red Wings-Pittsburgh Penguins National Hockey League Stanley Cup Finals games.