CBS Sees Double-Digit Upfront Ad Price Increases

CBS has completed its upfront negotiations with the major media buyers, increasing its sales volume across all dayparts, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Prices were up in the double-digit range with individual deals ranging from high single-digits to low double digits.

Demand was particularly strong for daytime, news and late night.

CBS also sold a number of spots for the Super Bowl and a healthy amount of inventory in its NFL regular season package.

Fox on Friday also said it was mainly done with its upfront deals and CW completed its upfront business last week.

Networks and media buyers will continue to make adjustments to upfront deals up until the start of the season based on changes in client needs and programming shifts.