CBS’s primetime schedule for the 2018-19 season features three new dramas and two new comedies and a remade Monday night.

The Tiffany network unveiled its schedule at its annual breakfast preview normally presided over by CEO Les Moonves. This year, with CBS involved in a battle with majority shareholder National Amusements, Moonves was not in attendance.

“Leslie said he regards,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. He said that when the question he couldn’t answer outweighed the ones he could, it was a good year to sit this out.”

The two new comedies—The Neighborhood and Happy Together—open Monday at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively.

They are followed at 9 p.m. by a reboot of Magnum P.I. Bull closes the night at 10 p.m.

The revival of Murphy Brown joins CBS’s Thursday night comedy block, following The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom.

Kahl said Monday night this season had the biggest declines for CBS. “we like to be first place. Third is a non-no. We’re bringing in the A-Team to make this night better.”

The other new shows on the CBS schedule are FBI on Tuesday night on FBI, produced by Dick Wolf and God Friended Me on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. following 60 Minutes. Madame Secretary moves to 10 p.m.

"I think when you add it up we're looking at another winning season next year," Kahl said.