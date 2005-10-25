CBS Seeks Multicultural Mirthmakers
CBS is teaming with unions SAG and AFTRA on a "talent showcase for multicultural sketch comedians" Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.
The event will be overseen by Rick Najera (Mad TV, In Living Color).
According to CBS, the event is targeted to "African American, Latino, Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander actors and performers with disabilities who should possess extensive sketch comedy experience."
