CBS Seeks Inturns

CBS has put out an online casting call for reality show, Inturn, which will air (stream?) on its new Innertube broadband channel.

The show will be a soap opera "boot camp" for actors aspiring to win a 13-week role on mothership show, As the World Turns.

Combining elements of Big Brother, Survivor and The Apprentice, the series of five-minute episodes will feature 10 would-be soaps stars living togehter in a loft in Brooklyn and interning at the show. They will vote each other off until a winner is selected.

No airdate yet, but it will likely be sometime in July and run 8-10 weeks.

As the World Turns is audio podcast on the CBS Web site, but there are no plans to make whole soap episodes available for video downloading, according to a CBS spokeswoman.