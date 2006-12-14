Trending

CBS Seeks Homes For Holidays

By

Wake up, Maggie, you're new parents are here.

CBS will team with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to try to find some foster kids a new home for the holidays.

CBS will braodcast the eigth annual A Home for the Holidays with Rod Stewart special Dec. 22 at 8-9.

Last year, the segment where 12 foster children waiting for adoption resulted in all 12 being given new adoptive parents.

Thomas is the late founder of the Wendy's hamburger chain--named after his daughter, Medlinda--who was himself adopted.