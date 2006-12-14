CBS Seeks Homes For Holidays

Wake up, Maggie, you're new parents are here.

CBS will team with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to try to find some foster kids a new home for the holidays.

CBS will braodcast the eigth annual A Home for the Holidays with Rod Stewart special Dec. 22 at 8-9.

Last year, the segment where 12 foster children waiting for adoption resulted in all 12 being given new adoptive parents.

Thomas is the late founder of the Wendy's hamburger chain--named after his daughter, Medlinda--who was himself adopted.

