CBS Scraps ‘Hear My Song’ Hallmark Movie Following Allegations

Hear My Song, a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie slated to air on CBS April 16, has been removed from the network’s schedule. The movie, starring Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates, is a fictional story about a troubled but talented boy who overcomes odds to find success with his singing voice. According to Hallmark, “While the movie and actors were not intended to depict any particular individual, organization or institution, Hallmark was recently made aware of serious allegations of misconduct made many years ago at a school similar to the one depicted in the movie. After careful consideration, it was decided that the movie will not air on CBS, Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.”

Hoffman plays a demanding choir master who straightens out the troubled boy. CBS had described Hear My Song as an “inspirational, music-filled movie.” The cast also includes Debra Winger, Eddie Izzard and Josh Lucas.

The movie comes from Informant Films in association with Embankment Films, Carol Baum Productions and Goldenring Productions.

CBS will air repeats of NCIS: New Orleans and Criminal Minds in its place.