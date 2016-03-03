Dustin Hoffman, Kathy Bates Star in Hallmark Movie on CBS

Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates top-line the Hallmark movie Hear My Song, which airs on CBS Saturday, April 16. Debra Winger, Eddie Izzard, Josh Lucas and Kevin McHale are also in the cast of the “inspirational, music-filled movie,” according to CBS.

Hear My Song tells of a neglected boy whose devilish behavior obscures his angelic singing voice until he enters a boarding school where the demanding choir master, played by Hoffman, pushes him to make the most of it.

Hear My Song was originally produced as a film called Boychoir. The Hallmark Hall of Fame acquired the movie for its nationwide premiere on CBS. Hallmark Hall of Fame movies have over the course of several decades aired on CBS, NBC and, most recently, ABC before shifting to Hallmark’s cable channels in 2014.

Hear My Song is an Informant Films production in association with Embankment Films, Carol Baum Productions and Goldenring Productions.