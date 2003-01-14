CBS is scoring at 10

"CBS is thriving," president and CEO Leslie Moonves told the press Monday

morning.

The network, which has taken to calling itself "America's Most Watched," has

the top three of five programs on the air, including new No. 1 show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

It also has the top three new programs CSI: Miami, Still

Standing and Without a Trace.

To demonstrate the strength of those shows, Moonves pointed out that CSI:

Miami has improved the Monday 10 p.m. time period by 54 percent over last

year, and Without a Trace has improved Thursday at 10 p.m. by 39 percent.

Overall, Thursday night is up 17 percent on the strength of Survivor

at 8 p.m., CSI at 9 p.m. and Without a Trace at 10 p.m.

"Last summer, we told you that our priorities were strengthening 10 p.m., and

we have done that," Moonves said. "As a result, our stations are doing much

better."