CBS scores Smart story

CBS Entertainment has won the rights to turn the story of Elizabeth Smart’s

kidnapping and recovery into a made-for-TV movie, said Bela Bajaria, senior vice

president of movies and mini-series for CBS Entertainment.

"We look forward to telling the Smart family’s inspirational, untold story in

a responsible and insightful manner," Bajaria said. "We want this to be a

message of hope and inspiration and we believe that CBS will tell this story

with integrity and compassion," said Ed Smart, Elizabeth’s family.

Ed Smart will be played by Dylan Baker, and his wife, Lois, will be played by

Lindsay Frost. Amber Marshall will play Elizabeth Smart.

Patricia Clifford, Jeff Morton, Frank von Zerneck and Robert Sertner will

executive produce the movie for von Zerneck/Sertner Films and Patricia Clifford

Productions.

Nancy Silvers is writing the screenplay.