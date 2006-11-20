CBS Scores with Cowboys Upset of Colts
By Ben Grossman
CBS Sports’ airing of the Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts on Sunday earned an overnight 15.8 rating/29 share in households, which the network says is the highest-rated NFL game on any network this season.
The number also marks CBS Sports’ best NFL regular-season performance since a 16.1/27 for an Indianapolis-Denver game in January of 2005.
In a press release, CBS Sports points out that Sunday’s game, which the network protected under the new flex scheduling plan, out-rated NBC’s Sunday night San-Diego-Denver telecast by 52%.
