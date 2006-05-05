CBS Schedules Summer Series

CBS has announced premiere dates for its summer schedule additions.

The Ricki Lake-hosted Gameshow Marathon which puts today's celebrities--Leslie Nielsen, Paige Davis--in classic game shows--Let's Make a Deal, Beat the Clock--will debut Wednesday, May 31. The show will air twice a week for the first two weeks, Wednesday and Thursday, 8-9, then once a week at 8 p.m. Thursday until Big Brother moves in in July (see below).

Tuesday Night Book Club premieres, appropriately enough, on Tuesday night--at 10 p.m.--starting June 13. The reality show appears to be a Desperate Housewives-inspired looks at "the lives of a group of real women in a middle class suburb as they deal with the day-to-day pressures of raising kids, maintaining households, satisfying their husbands and even revealing their intimate secrets."

Returning for a second summer is Rock Star: Supernova, which debuts Wednesday, July 5, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, July 6, at 9-10, though its two weekly episodes will thereafter air at Tuesday at 9-10 and Wednesday at 8-9.

And speaking of stars, Big Brother debuts outing number 7 on July 6 (Thursday) at 8 with an all-star edition. The show will then air three times per week, Tuesday at 8, Thursday at 8 and Saturday at 9.