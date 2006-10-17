CBS Schedules Reality Show Finales
By Ben Grossman
CBS has scheduled the finales for reality series Amazing Race and Survivor for Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17, respectively.
Race signs off on December 10th with a one-hour finale from 8-9, its regular time slot this season.
Survivor gets a full three hours a week later with the finale from 8-10 and a live reunion show from Los Angeles at 10.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.