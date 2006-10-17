Trending

CBS Schedules Reality Show Finales

By

CBS has scheduled the finales for reality series Amazing Race and Survivor for Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17, respectively.

Race signs off on December 10th with a one-hour finale from 8-9, its regular time slot this season.

Survivor gets a full three hours a week later with the finale from 8-10 and a live reunion show from Los Angeles at 10.