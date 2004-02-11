CBS Schedules Next Casting Showcase

Performers with disabilities will have a chance to show off their talents at CBS’ talent showcase Wednesday, April 28.

CBS is teaming up with the Screen Actors Guild, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the California State Media Access Office.

The event will be open to casting directors and development directors from CBS prime time and daytime and to casting directors from CBS-affiliated production companies. Headshots and resumes should be sent to AFTRA by Friday, Feb. 20.