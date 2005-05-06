CBS Salutes Bell

Young & the Restless co-creator Willliam Bell, who died April 29 of complications from Alzheimer's, will be saluted in a two-minute montage on today's Young & the Restless, CBS's powerhouse soap, which has ruled in total households for an astonishing 852 weeks running.

The tribue, including archival footage, behind the scenes, and b-roll of Bell at the award podium, will also air after Bell's Bold & the Beautiful.

CBS also plans a tribute to during its broadcast of the Daytimne Emmy Awards May 20 on CBS.

CBS has been airing an "in memoriam" card following the series for the past week.