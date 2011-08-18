CBS, Saga Launch New Affiliate in Victoria, Texas

CBS has signed an affiliation agreement for tiny Victoria, Texas, with Saga Communications' KXTS picking up the affiliation Sept. 12. KXTS is currently a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

There is no CBS affiliate in Victoria, which is DMA No. 204. Saga has a giant presence in the market, with its ABC affiliate KAVU commanding fully two thirds of the market's revenue, according to BIA/Kelsey, which says Saga also owns local NBC, Univision and Telemundo outlets, in addition to KXTS.

"As the first CBS station to serve the viewers of Victoria, it's a welcome opportunity to make CBS a vital part of the community and to continue growing our successful relationship with Saga Communications," said Diana Wilkin, president, CBS affiliate relations.

Ed Christian, chairman and CEO of Saga, said the group has had a successful track record with CBS elsewhere. "Given the success of our partnerships with CBS in Pittsburg, Kan.-Joplin, Mo., and Greenville, Miss., we're excited to bring the quality entertainment, news and sports programming of America's Most Watched Network to our audiences and advertisers in Victoria," he said.