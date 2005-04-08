CBS Runs the Table

CBS won every half-hour in prime time Thursday night even though two out of the three shows were repeats. That's according to the Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings in the key 18-49 demo.

CBS averaged a 6.2 rating/17 share on the night with a new Survivor (7.7/21) and repeats of CSI (7.2/19) and Without a Trace (4.8/13). That's down from the 8/21 CBS averaged in the demo a week before, when CSI (9.8/24) and Trace (6.5/18) were both originals.

ABC continued its feast-and-famine performance, chalking up one for the famine side with a fourth-place finish among the Big Four with a 1.9/5 for an all-original lineup. Things weren't so jake with its hour's worth of new sitcom, Jake, at 8-9. It only pulled a 1.5/4 for fifth place behind even UPN's WWE Smackdown.

In second on the night was NBC with a 4.4/12. Its top-rated show was Apprentice at 9, which averaged a 6.0/15, followed--chronically and ratings-wise--by an ER repeat, which averaged a 4.3/12.

Fox was third with a 2.4/7 for new outings of The O.C. and Tru Calling. After NBC came UPN, thanks to a 1.7/5 for its night of wrestling. The WB was sixth, with a .9/2 for For Blue Collar TV and a repeat of Starlet.

