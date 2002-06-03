CBS runs PSAs for uninsured kids

CBS, Viacom Outdoor Group and the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation have

launched a yearlong campaign of public-service announcements starting

this month to inform parents how to get health insurance for uninsured

children.

CBS will carry PSAs during its programs, while Viacom Outdoor will run

ads on buses in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Some 5 million children who do not have health insurance are eligible for

care under the federal Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance

Program, according to Kaiser.

After asking parents whether their kids are insured, the ads direct parents

to call 1-877-KIDS-NOW for more information.