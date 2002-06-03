CBS runs PSAs for uninsured kids
CBS, Viacom Outdoor Group and the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation have
launched a yearlong campaign of public-service announcements starting
this month to inform parents how to get health insurance for uninsured
children.
CBS will carry PSAs during its programs, while Viacom Outdoor will run
ads on buses in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco.
Some 5 million children who do not have health insurance are eligible for
care under the federal Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance
Program, according to Kaiser.
After asking parents whether their kids are insured, the ads direct parents
to call 1-877-KIDS-NOW for more information.
