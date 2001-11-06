CBS to run second Amazing Race

CBS has given The Amazing Race a second run.

The network is going to produce a second circuit of the reality series that pits pairs of contestants against each other racing across the globe. The series from Touchstone TV and co-owned CBS Productions, will rejoin CBS's lineup either later this season or in the summer.

Since its Sept. 5 debut, the weekly series has averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 4.1 rating/10 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser