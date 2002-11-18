CBS to run another Race

CBS has slated The Amazing Race to return for a fourth run, the network

confirmed Monday, although it has not committed to an air date.

The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Amazing Race 3 airs Wednesdays at 9

p.m. against two top-rated shows: ABC's The Bachelor and NBC's The

West Wing.

This week, it will air at 8 p.m., just before CBS' Victoria's Secret

Fashion Show at 9 p.m., which is going up against the first hour of The

Bachelor's two-hour finale.

CBS has moved the fashion show from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in an attempt

to find the slot where it could best perform.