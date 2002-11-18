CBS to run another Race
CBS has slated The Amazing Race to return for a fourth run, the network
confirmed Monday, although it has not committed to an air date.
The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Amazing Race 3 airs Wednesdays at 9
p.m. against two top-rated shows: ABC's The Bachelor and NBC's The
West Wing.
This week, it will air at 8 p.m., just before CBS' Victoria's Secret
Fashion Show at 9 p.m., which is going up against the first hour of The
Bachelor's two-hour finale.
CBS has moved the fashion show from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in an attempt
to find the slot where it could best perform.
