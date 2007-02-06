CBS' Rules of Engagement Engages Viewers

CBS' new sitcom Rules of Engagement opened to strong numbers on Monday night, scoring a 5.2 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo for second place in the 9:30-10 slot, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It was beaten in the time slot only by the second half-hour of NBC's Heroes at a 6.5/15.

Engagement did lose some viewers from its Two and a Half Men lead-in, which got a 5.8/13 and was the network's No. 1 show for the night. CBS won overall for the night, with a 5.0/12.



CBS promoted the show heavily in the Super Bowl as part of "Super Monday," including cutting to a shot of the sitcom's three stars in the stands at the big game.

NBC was No. 2 with a 4.8/12. Heroes was the highest-rated show on any network, coming in at a 6.4/14. Studio 60 got a 3.2/8 in the 10-11 slot, far behind CBS' CSI: Miami but beating ABC's special InStyle Celebrity Weddings (2.6/7).

Fox had the No. 3 spot with a 4.6/11 for Prison Break (4.1/10) and 24 (5.0/11).

ABC was fourth with a 3.3/8. Its highest-rated show was Supernanny, which got a 3.8/9 in the 9-10 slot.

The CW got a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.