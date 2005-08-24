CBS Rolls With Reality

Fresh episodes of Big Brother and Rock Star: INXS schooled NBC's Tommy Lee series on Tuesday night as CBS notched a Tuesday night prime time victory among one of advertisers’ prized demos.

CBS swept prime time, averaging a 2.9 rating and 8 share in the 18-49 year old demo at 8-11, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. (Fast national figures are time-period estimates and subject to change after final results are tallied.)

CBS began the night with a repeat of Navy NCIS, which posted a modest 2.2/7. But Big Brother upped the ante with a 3.0/8 at 9 p.m. Rock Star: INXS repeated that performance at 10.

A two-hour block of House put Fox in second place. The offbeat medical drama averaged a 2.4/7 from 8-10 p.m., the duration of the network’s prime time programming.

At a 2.6/7, NBC’s new 9 p.m. episode of Tommy Lee Goes to College fared about as well as the network’s repeat of Law & Order (2.7/8). An hour-long refresher course on the Motley Crue drummer’s academic reality series ran during the 8 o’clock hour, grabbing a 2.0/6.

ABC was in fourth place at 1.8/5 with a weak Tuesday night lineup. According to Jim posted a 1.7/6 at 8 p.m. and a 2.1/6 at 9 p.m. Rodney did a 1.7/5 at 8:30 and a 2.2/6 at 9:30. Boston Legal was barely legal with a 1.6/4 in the usually stronger 10 p.m. time period.

The WB edged out fellow weblet UPN for the fifth spot, with an 8-10 p.m. block of Gilmore Girls (.9/3).

UPN ran reruns of One on One (.8/3) at 8 p.m., Eve (.8/2) at 8:30, and R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli (.9/2) at 9 p.m